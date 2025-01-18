12 Of The Most Impressive Toyota Engines Ever Built

The Toyota Motor Corporation has been one of the most important players in the automotive industry for over seven decades. During that time, it established itself as a manufacturer of reliable and efficient cars, a leitmotif that follows the brand today. The world's biggest automaker is also known for pushing the envelope with new, advanced technologies.

A big part of that has always been its engines; Toyota's internal combustion wonders might not carry the cachet of Honda's, but you'll still need more than a few pairs of hands to count all the legendary motors the company has built: High revving delights, twin-turbocharged beasts and even super-smooth luxury machines. Toyota has produced every type of engine you could imagine, and then some. This is hardly surprising, as its portfolio includes everything from small city cars to 230-mph Land Cruisers that break Guinness speed records.

In this piece, we'll give you only the most impressive Toyota engines ever built. These highly engineered machines broke new ground with technological innovation, expanding Toyota's reach in multiple categories, from small sports cars to huge luxury cruisers. Most of them also gained the legendary perk and still entice automotive enthusiasts today.

