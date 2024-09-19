Everything You Need To Know About Toyota's Hemi: The V Engine

For decades, Chrysler has had something of a stranglehold on the market when it comes to hemispherical engines. These are engines where the combustion chamber is shaped like a hemisphere, though the actual shape is more hemispherical-adjacent rather than a perfect hemisphere. The reason for this design is to increase the pressure within the chamber more rapidly than that of a more traditional overhead valve or wedge engine. Chrysler has become so synonymous with this kind of engine that it actually called its line of hemispherical engines HEMIs, and for other car manufacturers wanting to make their own hemis, that would be like a company that makes facial tissue trying to compete with Kleenex.

However, other companies have gotten their feet wet in the hemispherical engine pool and had long runs with these engines, even if they aren't as widely popular as Chrysler's. One such company is the Japanese automaker Toyota. For over 30 years, Toyota had its own hemi in production called the V engine, and this series of V8s dates all the way back to the mid-1960s. If you are from the United States, you may be completely unaware that this engine even exists, which would not be surprising thanks to its incredibly limited usage. Let's look back at Toyota's past and examine the rather extensive life of the so-called Toyota hemi and see where exactly it fits in the scope of the company's history.

[Featured image by TKOIII via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]