Every Car That Used A Street Version Of The 426 Hemi Engine From 1964-1971

In the history of American V8 engines, few have the iconic status and sheer gearhead cachet of Chrysler's 425-hp, 490 lb-ft 426 Hemi V8. But the engine's reputation stands in direct contrast to its popularity with consumers when it was new, with only around 10,000 Street Hemis — the street-going, slightly detuned version of the original 426 Hemi — produced during its six-year production run between 1966 and 1971.

These Hemis ended up in a selection of Chrysler B-Body cars across the Dodge and Plymouth brands, from iconic cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger to less-prominent names such as the Plymouth Belvedere and Satellite. All in all, 13 Chrysler nameplates were graced with an optional 426 Hemi, although some of these — such as the Satellite — were in reality only separate trim levels for the same model (the Belvedere, in the Satellite's case).

But while the 426 Hemi is indelibly associated with Chrysler pony and muscle cars, it wasn't the only company to use the engine — or, at least, attempt to. The Street Hemi popped up in two European cars in the late 1960s and early 1970s, too, although neither ever made it to market. If you were ever curious about the engine bays the 426 Street Hemi graced in its lifetime, this is the list for you.