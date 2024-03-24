6 Legendary Muscle Cars Built With The 440 'Six Pack' Engine

In the middle of the 1969 model year, Chrysler began offering a three-two-barrel carburetor arrangement, called the Six Pack by Dodge and Six-Barrel by Plymouth, as an option for its 440-cubic-inch big block-powered Dodge Super Bee and Plymouth Road Runner muscle cars. The following year, until the option's demise at the end of 1971, Chrysler offered the optional performance upgrade for several popular models. However, only the 1969-½ model year Six Pack and Six-Barrel cars used the original aluminum intake manifold.

Throughout the majority of the 1960s, Chrysler's highest-performing automobiles featured big block engines like the 383 Magnum, 440 Magnum, 440 Super Commando, and 426 Hemi, with horsepower ratings from 330 to 425. The most significant performance gap occurred between the high-output 375-horsepower 440 and the 425-horsepower 426 Hemi.

In the late 1960s, the high-output Chrysler 440 equipped with a single four-barrel carburetor, known as the Magnum in Dodge cars and Super Commando in Plymouth, produced 375 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. The automaker wanted an option with more horsepower without resorting to the Hemi's extra expense and increased weight. Installing the three-deuce setup on the 440 high-output engine gave it 390 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque, nearly as much power and more reliability than the Hemi.