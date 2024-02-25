The Best And Worst Years For Chrysler's Mopar 440ci V8 Engine

Problems with any Chrysler 440 are primarily relegated to external causes, vacuum line leaks, poorly adjusted carburetors, etc. However, starting in 1972, some things added to the big block Mopar's untimely demise in 1978. The nails in its proverbial coffin included governmental regulations and consumer perception.

That's not to say that Chrysler didn't change the 440 starting in 1972 and the years following. Governmental regulations stemming from the Clean Air Act of 1970 and the shift toward low-lead gasoline led to lower engine compression ratios. With the 440 no longer pushing its limits by making massive horsepower, Chrysler began installing less advanced internals, such as cast iron crankshafts, instead of forged steel.

The once powerful 440 indeed suffered decreases in horsepower with nearly every iteration from 1972 to 1978 in an effort to increase its efficiency. However, it wasn't as drastic as it appeared on paper. Before 1972, the method for calculating brake horsepower allowed testing engines without accessories, water pumps, and exhaust systems. The switch to net horsepower in 1972 required engine testing as if it were in a vehicle, including smog controls. The resulting loss in advertised horsepower, both real and perceived, caused consumers to reconsider their purchase options.