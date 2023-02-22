Here's How Fast The 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Really Is

There are very few muscle cars as iconic as the second-generation Dodge Charger, which was produced between 1968 and 1970. Of course, any child of the 1980s will remember the orange 1969 Charger named General Lee that performed gravity-defying stunts on the hit television show "The Dukes of Hazzard." But Hollywood also gave the second-gen Chargers a starring role in films like "Bullitt," "Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry," "Christine," and the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

The second-gen Charger's lofty pop culture status was no doubt due to its striking Coke bottle shape, which was a daring departure from the first-generation design that it replaced. But the car-buying public loved it and rewarded Dodge with a greater than 500% increase in sales from 1967 to 1968. Another piece of the Charger's success was the introduction of the R/T package, short for Road/Track, which managed to combine explosive performance with a reasonable price of only $3,575 in 1969.

Even though Chrysler's famed 426-cubic-inch HEMI V8 was the highest horsepower motor available in the 1969 Charger, many enthusiasts felt that the base R/T motor, the 440-cubic-inch Magnum V8 was nearly as quick as the HEMI and a better choice for regular street driving. This is because the 440 Magnum engine produced torque at a lower RPM that was more appropriate on public roads. Also, the HEMI featured dual carburetors which were fuel-thirsty and more difficult to keep in proper tune than the 440 Magnum's single four-barrel carb.