Who Owns Holley, And Where Are Its Carburetors Made?

Holley Performance Products is a brand known to anyone who has wandered the aisles of their local auto parts store or spent time poking around the engine compartments of older vehicles.

The Holley 4150 four-barrel carb was factory-issued equipment on the 1957 Ford Thunderbird, and three two-barrel Holley carbs were used to fuel Corvette 427 tri-power and Mopar six-pack 440 engines. Holley's current product line includes fuel injection systems, starters and alternators, ignition components, gaskets, and just about anything else that goes on or in a car engine.

Holley also makes complete LS engine swap kits for a wide range of vehicles, along with kits to convert your classic car or truck into an electric vehicle. Holley is still best known for the carburetors it has been making since the peak of the muscle car era of the 1960s and '70s, but where are Holley carburetors made and who owns Holley today?

Holley manufactures its carburetors and about 2,000 other products in Bowling Green, Kentucky's South Central Kentucky Industrial Park. The company's headquarters is located just a few minutes away, near the campus of Western Kentucky University. In March of 2021, Empower Limited purchased Holley from the private equity firm Sentinel Capital Parners. Sentinel had acquired Holley three years prior to that, and Empower Limited was formed with the intent of taking Holley public, which it did on July 16, 2021.