How The 1950s Ford Thunderbirds Became A Quintessential Symbol Of American Cruising Culture

Ford is one of the most storied names in the automotive business, with a legacy stretching back to 1903 that includes industry icons like the Model T, Mustang, and F-150 pickup. During the heyday of American car design in the 1950s, the Thunderbird stood out as a shining example of the melding of space-age and classic design elements, and Ford built the bones of the Thunderbird to do the remarkable outer shell proper justice. The Thunderbird was crafted by Louis Crusoe and George Walker, who were inspired to create something special for Ford after seeing a Ferrari Barchetta at the 1952 Grand Palais car show in Paris. After two years of sketching and modeling, the gorgeous new model was finally ready for production, but it still needed a name.

More than 5,000 potential monikers had been suggested, including the forgettable options Savile, Runabout, Detroiter, and Beaver. A desperate Crusoe offered a $250 suit to anyone who could come up with a more appropriate name, and stylist Alden Giberson came up with a remarkable stroke of inspiration and perhaps the coolest badge ever put on a vehicle.

Ford unveiled its striking new model at the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, the industry's first such gathering after World War II. The first production Thunderbird was manufactured that September, and it went on sale as a 1955 model for between $2,695 and $4,000.