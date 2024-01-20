Here's Why Ford's First Production Car Was Called The Model T

Automotive pioneer Henry Ford struck gold with the Ford Model T in 1908, but the road to success wasn't smooth. Ford built his first one-cylinder gas engine in 1893 and created his first car — which was more or less just a frame mounted on borrowed bicycle wheels — in June 1896. Inspired by his creation, Ford resigned from his chief engineering position at the Edison Illuminating Company and established the Detroit Automobile Company in August 1899.

The company went bankrupt in 18 months, but Ford tried again in 1901 and launched the Henry Ford Company. However, he soon left the company and instead invested $28,000 to start the Ford Motor Company on June 16, 1903. Ford proceeded to create vehicle prototypes from 1903 and 1907 before officially launching the Model T in 1908.

The rest, as they say, is history. The automaker sold 15 million Model Ts from 1908 to 1927 before introducing the company's second car, the Model A, in November 1927. The Model T is the genesis of modern auto building, but how did Henry Ford develop the Model T name?