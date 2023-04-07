Here's What Made The Ford Model T Engine So Special

Even well-informed gearheads are often surprised to learn that engine and fuel debates are not a modern concept. From 1885, when Karl Benz first took a single-cylinder, three-wheeled oddity called the Patent Motorwagen to the streets of Mannheim, to 1927 and the end of the Model T's model run, American companies built successful cars that ran on steam and even electricity. Different fuels drove different designs and customer expectations. So long as that was the case, standardizing engine design across the industry would be a pipe dream.

For better and worse, the T-4 changed that expectation, committing the United States to the cylinder-based, gasoline-driven internal combustion paradigm. The 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, water-cooled plant put out a high-for-its-time 22 hp, but more importantly, it set America's expectation of what a car engine would be. Electric and particularly steam propulsion were chancy and often dangerous, requiring constant maintenance. By comparison, the T-4 was simple, serviceable, and given robust support by Ford. In particular, Ford produced high-quality interchangeable parts and built the engine to use them, including the first removable cylinder heads and a cast crankcase.

In short, while the T-4 lagged behind modern designs and even contemporaries like Duesenberg and Studebaker in terms of performance, it did something no American design had done before: gave customers an engine they didn't have to worry about. The T-4, and the Model T it powered to immortality, represented an approach to car design aimed, not at rich niche customers seeking spectacle, but ordinary consumers who needed a reliable tool for daily use.