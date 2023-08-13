5 Things You Need To Know Before LS Swapping Your Car

Chevy LS engines are among the most popular swap options for gearheads everywhere, and for good reason. LS motors are readily available at salvage yards across the nation, parts and upgrades are available from many suppliers, and a robust support network of LS enthusiasts is available online when help is needed.

But while an LS swap can bring you miles of trouble-free driving and make you some new internet buddies, there are some important things to know before taking the plunge, whether you are going to have a shop do the work or enlist the help of some friends and make it a weekend driveway project.

The first step when planning your LS engine swap is choosing between a salvage motor and a new or remanufactured engine. Junkyard LS engines are easy to locate and can be had for a few hundred dollars, but choosing that option can mean you are simply inheriting someone else's inscrutable problems.