Everything To Know About The Mopar Big Block Engine Family

The Mopar family of vehicles encompasses everything from four-cylinder-powered Jeeps to some of the muscle car era's most potent pavement eaters. Mopar is a portmanteau of the words "motor" and "parts," but the word is also an umbrella term for the many brands that have come under the Chrysler umbrella since Walter Chrysler birthed his namesake company out of the Maxwell Motor Corporation 100 years ago.

Just four years later, Chrysler began to split his company into brands by intended market segment, establishing Plymouth at the low end of the market and DeSoto as a mid-level label. Although Chrysler sent DeSoto to the great salvage yard in the sky in 1960, and Plymouth suffered that same fate in 2001, The Mopar bucket still holds those brands along with Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo.

After World War II, the United States market began to tilt towards high-performance muscle cars with large V8 engines, and Chrysler responded by producing beasts like the Plymouth Barracuda and Road Runner and the Dodge Charger. These cars were outfitted with big-block eight-cylinder motors, many of which had a displacement of more than 400 cubic inches, and cranked out upwards of 400 horsepower.