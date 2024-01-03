Why The Dodge Max Wedge V8 Is Considered One Of The First Muscle Car Engines

When discussing the pioneering models of the muscle car era of the early 1960s, the Dodge Dart might not always be one of the first cars to be mentioned. Although Dodge and its Mopar cousins Chrysler and Plymouth produced their share of memorable muscle cars, the Mopar family is often overshadowed by industry icons like the Chevy Corvette and Ford Mustang. However, one Dodge creation that should not be treated lightly is the Max Wedge V8 engine, which first appeared under the hood of the 1962 Dart. The 413 cubic inch Max Wedge that debuted that year was aimed at drivers who wanted to take their cars to the drag strip and was an upgraded version of the RB series big block V8 that had replaced the first-generation Hemi.

The Max Wedge had several improvements over the standard RB engine that had first appeared in 1959. The Max Wedge got forged pistons and connecting rods, redesigned heads with larger ports and valves, dual valve springs, and a new intake manifold with twin 650 CFM Carter carbs mounted diagonally atop it. The Max Wedge was also issued in a 426 cubic inch version and appeared in select Plymouth models like the Savoy and Fury Super Stock during its brief lifespan.