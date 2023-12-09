5 Classic Plymouth Muscle Cars That Are Totally Underappreciated

The muscle car era started in the early '60s and ramped up across all American car brands before winding down in the early '70s. Even with all that horsepower, it goes to show that you can't outrun government regulations, the push to use unleaded gas, and America's slow realization that perhaps all this pollution might be bad for the planet. But before it all ended, some amazing cars were produced with some of the biggest engines in history, and Plymouth had some of the best of the bunch.

Plymouth hasn't been around since 2000 when Chrysler shut it down, but most of its best cars came earlier. Most car enthusiasts will remember the 1970 E-body Barracuda offered drivers several engine options, from the 335-horsepower 6.3-liter V8 to a 426 Hemi V8 with 425 horsepower. But Plymouth had a lot of hits during this period, with famous models including the '68 Roadrunner, the '67 GTX with the 426 Hemi, and even the '68 Barracuda A-body that brought the Barracuda name to the foreground of the muscle car era.

There were several Plymouth cars, however, that didn't get the recognition they deserved mostly because the "stars" of the show out-shined them for most drivers. But like an earlier Slashgear article pointing out Pontiac muscle cars that were mostly overlooked, you might be surprised at this group of underappreciated Plymouth muscle cars. Read on to see how much muscle the down-line Plymouths had under the hood.