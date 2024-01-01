10 Super Rare Mopars You Might Never See In Person

In 1937, the Chrysler Corporation introduced its line of OEM parts and accessories under the Mopar name, a brand that owners of Chrysler vehicles could immediately recognize and rely on to know they were buying the correct products for their cars. The first use of the Mopar name was on a can of antifreeze, and while production was soon turned over to war production, it returned to passenger car parts and has been a part of the Chrysler ownership experience ever since. A huge production facility was opened in 1953 in Centerline, Michigan, and continues in operation today.

While Mopar has long been the official line of parts and accessories for Chrysler automobiles, the name has since morphed into an overarching term for the many brands of Chrysler Corporation. These included Chrysler itself, Plymouth, Dodge, DeSoto, and Ram, although Chrysler and its affiliated divisions have undergone plenty of changes over the years.

DeSoto models were discontinued in the 1960s while Plymouth held out until the early 2000s. Ram was split from Dodge into a stand-alone truck division in 2009. Still, a lot of cars with these labels have been built in the century since the first Dodge car left the factory in 1914, which means there is no shortage of Mopar vehicles to be found around the world. Yet, some of them were in limited supply from the start, so here are 10 rare Mopar vehicles you may not ever see yourself.