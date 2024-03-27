Everything Mopar Fans Should Know About The Dodge Coronet

Dodge used the Coronet nameplate on two completely different car models over a span of four decades and multiple generations of each. The first Dodge Coronet rolled off the assembly line for the 1949 model year. As Dodge's first new model following the end of World War II, the original Coronet enjoyed four generations before Dodge briefly retired the nameplate after 1959.

The first four Coronet generations saw many changes in the ten-year production run. The Coronet featured several body types, including two-door offerings such as coupes, hardtops, and station wagons, as well as four-door sedans and station wagons.

The original Coronet powerplant, a single-barrel-carbureted, 230 cubic-inch (3.8-liter) flat-head six-cylinder, provided 103 horsepower, capable of a 90 mph top speed. Second-generation Coronets gained a Hemi engine option with the 241 cubic-inch "Red Ram," an engine design that set over 100 Bonneville Salt Flats speed records at the time. The pinnacle of early Coronet powertrain offerings came from the 340-horsepower 354-cubic-inch V8 featuring a 10:1 compression ratio and a pair of four-barrel carburetors.

In the Coronet's final iteration before its brief retirement, Dodge offered a special version with a name destined to return: the 1959 Silver Challenger. Dodge offered the Silver Challenger strictly as a silver two-door but with a choice between a six-cylinder or V8 powertrain.