Every Major Hemi Engine Ranked, Least To Most Horsepower

The Chrysler Hemi engine has a rich history. The automaker didn't initially put Hemi engines into cars. Originally, they were produced for military and aeronautic use. Thus, while many folks were expecting to see a car of some sort at the beginning of the Hemi engine's history, it was, in fact, the M47 Patton tank and the P-47 Republic Thunderbolt fighter aircraft that got first dibs on what would eventually become an American muscle car classic. After the war, Chrysler used the knowledge obtained to create car engines. It released its first Hemi engine in 1951.

The Hemi wouldn't gain fame until the 1960s, alongside the excellent Chrysler Slant Six when it started showing up in muscle cars. Particularly, the 426 cubic inch Elephant engine that showed up in the Plymouth Belvedere, Dodge Dart, Plymouth Fure, and Dodge Coronet models in the mid-1960s. From there, the Hemi brand became known for being unapologetically powerful, with increasingly ridiculous engines, some of which are still used today. It's not uncommon to see Hemis banned from competitions like they were with NASCAR back in the mid-1960s.

So, here are some of the most powerful Chrysler Hemi engines ever made. Chrysler is part of Stellantis, which also owns Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and others. Additionally, Dodge and Chrysler merged back in 1928. Thus, while these engines have Chrysler's fingerprints on them, don't be shocked if you see plenty of references to Plymouth, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and the other brands under the umbrella. Even DeSoto played a role in the Hemi legacy, even if it was just at the beginning.