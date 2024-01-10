Everything To Know About Dodge's New 392 V-8 'AlcHEMI'

Stellantis has announced that it will be wrapping up production for V8-powered versions of the Dodge Durango full-size SUV at the end of this year. Much like the Dodge Charger and Challenger, it won't be going gently into that good night, and a line of "Last Call" models will hit dealership lots before the HEMI is silenced once and for all. The first and last call is the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI.

Limited to just 1,000 total units, the AlcHEMI will only be available in four less-than-subtle color choices: Destroyer Gray, Diamond Black, Vapor Gray, and White Knuckle. At the heart of the Durango is, of course, a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 that puts down 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. As for price, horsepower and style aren't cheap. According to a press release, the price is $3,595 over the price of the standard Durango SRT 392 Premium, which already clocks in at a hefty $87,795.