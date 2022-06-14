2021 Dodge Durango R/T Review: The Brotherhood Of Muscle Is Strong, Yet Thirsty

SUVs and crossovers come in all sorts of flavors these days. While utility is still one of the main draws to any given model, just what consumers seek beyond the obvious is as varied as the 31 flavors of a Baskin-Robbins. Some desire the most luxury and technology possible, such as that of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Others prefer to cut all of that out for a bare-bones, get-the-job-done machine, like the base Ford Explorer.

Then, there are customers who need muscle of a different sort. For them, the "Brotherhood of Muscle" that is Dodge comes through with the Durango. The lower trim levels (SXT, GT and GT Plus) make do with Stellantis' famed Pentastar 3.5-liter V6 as their sole option, though not one to sneeze at. The Citadel trim level, which offers both the Pentastar and the 5.7-liter version of the more famous Hemi V8, focuses on mixing a bit of luxury with the brute strength.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

Meanwhile, the heaviest hitters in the Durango family (for the 2021 model year, at least) — the 392 and the SRT Hellcat — ram it down the quarter-mile and the open road with over six liters of raw Hemi V8 power: 6.4 liters for the 392, 6.2 liters plus a 2.83-liter supercharger for the SRT Hellcat.

Alas, the SRT Hellcat was a one-year-only machine, leaving the 392 as the top dog for 2022. There's still plenty of V8 goodness in the Durango family, though, and it starts with the Durango R/T, like the one that recently spent the week with me in the Old Dominion of Virginia.