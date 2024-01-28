The Best And Worst Years For The Dodge 5.7L Hemi Engine
The third-generation Chrysler HEMI motor has powered vehicles and fascinated gearheads since its debut in 2003. As an icon of modern American muscle, the 5.7L engine is beloved for its versatility, reliability, and raw power. Enthusiasts can also find the 5.7L HEMI in Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Challengers, and various other Chrysler cars and SUVs.
While the third-gen HEMI technically isn't a true hemispherical engine due to its combustion chambers, it maintains the HEMI tradition of combining power with innovation. The 5.7L features dual sparkplug cylinders and offers increased mileage and reduced emissions.
However, the 5.7L HEMI isn't immune to defects, and a few model years are more susceptible than others. Some of the most common problems associated with the third-gen HEMI include engine ticks and stalling issues. Whether you're in the market for a used pickup or are planning a custom hotrod build, here are the best and worst years for the Dodge 5.7L HEMI engine.
The best years
Newer doesn't always mean better, but the more recent models generally outperform the old ones when it comes to the third-gen Chrysler HEMI. For truck lovers, the best years for 5.7L HEMI-powered Ram pickups are 2017 to the present. These powerhouses boast 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. The truck is ideal for work or play and can handle everything from weekend trips to the lake to daily hauls to the job site. For slightly older options, 2013 and 2014 are also excellent model years for the Ram 1500. In fact, the Ram 1500 won Motor Trend's Truck of the Year award in 2013 and 2014.
If trucks aren't your style, don't worry — you can find the third-gen HEMI in various cars and SUVs, too. Fortunately, the 5.7L motor found in Ram trucks, Jeep Grand Cherokees, and even Dodge Chargers is basically the same. That means if you're looking for the strongest and most reliable model year, your best options are model years 2013 to 2014 or 2017+.
The worst years
While the 5.7L HEMI is a powerful and reliable motor, it isn't free from bugs. A few model years, in particular, have proven more problematic than others. Model years 2011 and 2012 stand out when it comes to bad years for the 5.7L HEMI, with 2012 being an especially lousy period for Ram pickups. The biggest issue with the 2012 Ram 1500 is the infamous "HEMI tick."
This problem is due primarily to the single overhead camshaft design that prevents the cam lifters and rollers from receiving adequate lubrication. In this system, the engine's rotating crankshaft assembly does not splash enough oil onto the cam lifters and rollers at low RPMs. Over time, this can lead to degradation of the cam lifters and engine ticking.
Besides the 2011 and 2012 Ram pickups, the 2005-2006 Dodge Magnum and other HEMI-powered cars are notorious for issues with the 5.7L engine. The Magnum has seven recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and numerous owners complain that the motor stalls after refueling.