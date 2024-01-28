The Best And Worst Years For The Dodge 5.7L Hemi Engine

The third-generation Chrysler HEMI motor has powered vehicles and fascinated gearheads since its debut in 2003. As an icon of modern American muscle, the 5.7L engine is beloved for its versatility, reliability, and raw power. Enthusiasts can also find the 5.7L HEMI in Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Challengers, and various other Chrysler cars and SUVs.

While the third-gen HEMI technically isn't a true hemispherical engine due to its combustion chambers, it maintains the HEMI tradition of combining power with innovation. The 5.7L features dual sparkplug cylinders and offers increased mileage and reduced emissions.

However, the 5.7L HEMI isn't immune to defects, and a few model years are more susceptible than others. Some of the most common problems associated with the third-gen HEMI include engine ticks and stalling issues. Whether you're in the market for a used pickup or are planning a custom hotrod build, here are the best and worst years for the Dodge 5.7L HEMI engine.