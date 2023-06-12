5 Of The Best Engines Ever Put In A Dodge Charger, Ranked

The Dodge Charger is a truly iconic automobile. Launched in 1966 and subsequently adapted through seven generations of the model, the Charger is set to phase out in 2024 (along with the Challenger). The legendary racer has seen it all on the road and track. While new Chargers may be going by the wayside in lieu of new EV models and a focus more broadly on maintaining traction in a quickly electrifying marketplace in general, this doesn't mean that we can't marvel at some of the most impressive engines that have found their way under the hood of a Dodge Charger.

Throughout the generations of drivers and their Chargers, some wildly imaginative and ludicrously high output engines have underpinned the muscular acceleration and thrilling sound that is so interconnected with the Charger moniker. While the list could go on almost indefinitely, these are some of the best engines that have powered Dodge Chargers, past and present.