10 Of The Most Reliable Six-Cylinder Engines Ever Made

Six-cylinder engines have been around for more than a century and have been an integral part of automobiles almost the entire time. BMW, in particular, is quite fond of the inline six not just for cars, but also for aircraft. It makes sense. We've seen the six-cylinder engine in everything from family haulers to sports cars and work trucks. It fits surprisingly well into almost any type of vehicle, and that adaptability has helped solidify the six-cylinder engine as a go-to for many auto brands for a long time.

They are also a nice compromise between the smaller, more fuel-efficient four-cylinder and the larger, gas-guzzling, and more powerful eight-cylinder engine. The auto industry in general is headed for smaller engines, hybrids, and EVs for the sake of fuel economy and emissions standards, but there are still a few six-cylinder engines left in the world. When they're gone, a truly great era in automaking will come to an end.

So, let's talk about some of the great six-cylinder engines. Like every other category of engine, there were some genuinely great engines in this space along with some big clunkers. However, the six-cylinder engines that made their way to the top of the reliability list not only made drivers happy for years, but also helped put automakers on the map. Today's automobile landscape would be vastly different if some of these engines didn't exist. Plus, the most reliable six-cylinder engines wound up in some of the most iconic vehicles in history. Here are the most reliable ones we could find.