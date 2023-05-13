Here's What Made The Buick 3800 V6 So Special

American automaker Buick launched the Special in 1962 — the first American car with a standard V6 gasoline engine. Parent company General Motors called its newest V6 engine the "Fireball," a derivative of Buick's 215 cubic-inch (3.5-liter) aluminum V8.

The new V6 and V8 engines were mostly the same, apart from two fewer cylinders and the former having a cast-iron block instead of aluminum. However, Buick dropped the V8 just two years after its initial release, and its V6 twin became an icon in American car culture.

It wasn't all honey and roses for Buick's new V6: The cast-iron block had a 90-degree cylinder bank angle, while the firing sequence was for a 120-degree pattern, giving the Fireball V6 a distinctive vibration. Instead of shoehorning a balance shaft to counter the shakes, GM engineers went for softer engine mounts to bring sanity amidst the chaos.

Gestalt Imagery/Shutterstock

Despite its inherent shortcomings, the Buick V6 had stellar fuel efficiency and reliability, inspiring Buick to continue improving its strengths in the following years. It wasn't until 1975 that Buick debuted the 3800 V6, and it finally received an even-fire offset-pin crankshaft in 1977 to solve its characteristic shaking.