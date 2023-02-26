The Interesting Origin Of Buick's Car Logo Explained

Buick is hardly the hottest brand in the U.S. market at the moment, with models like the Encore crossover lacking the unique features and driving dynamics to compete with the best in the segment. The brand has also been unable to appeal to younger buyers in its home country, with a 2018 study by CarMax finding that Buick had the second-oldest buyers on average, behind only Cadillac. However, despite its middling performance in America, Buick is doing very well in certain global markets, with China standing out as a particular area of success in recent years.

Buick is now pivoting further towards catering to Chinese consumers and is also in the process of making the leap from internal combustion to electric drivetrains. As a result, its branding has also been subject to significant change, with a new Buick logo unveiled in 2022. The logo is one of the most instantly recognizable features of any carmaker, yet Buick's logo has been subject to a series of drastic alterations over the years. Taking a trip back through the brand's previous identities, however, shows a few common themes and design motifs, and it's these motifs that shaped the latest transformation of Buick's signature badge.