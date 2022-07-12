This Buick Touchscreen Display Was Decades Ahead Of Its Time

Before car infotainment systems existed, Buick was making cars with touchscreens in the '80s, with features that are still quite advanced even decades later. Touchscreens are becoming more commonplace in modern cars, but 40 years ago, there weren't any models that had the tech to implement them... until the Buick Riviera came out in 1986. It was regarded as the first-ever production car to come with a touchscreen, something Buick referred to as the "Graphic Control Center" (via Top Gear). Compared with the more vibrant touchscreens in Teslas, the '86 Buick Riviera had a bulky Cathode Ray Tube monitor that only displayed two colors, black and green.

As if that wasn't retro enough, it also emitted a high-pitched beeping sound every time a digital button was pressed. Its features, on the other hand, were far from outdated as they boasted a whopping 91 functions, some of which are still relevant today. So, how revolutionary was this system? Well, let's just say car touchscreens flew under the radar during the '90s only to resurface in early 2000s BMWs. The thing is, BMW's take on digital displays utilized knobs and physical buttons, whereas the Buick Riviera's used the screen itself as its sole means of control. This was more akin to the Model S that came out over a decade after BMW's iDrive system, making the '86 Buick Riviera the "grandaddy" of the touchscreen infotainment system.