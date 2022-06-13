Car Features That Were A Horrible Mistake

Sometime in the 1930s, someone got the idea to add a radio to the automobile and called it a Motorola. The idea took off, and now having a car without a radio seems completely foreign to modern sensibilities. The radio soon became among the most popular option available for cars with it being standard on higher trim and luxury vehicles.

While it is immediately apparent why the radio is such a good feature to include in an automobile, it should be immediately apparent why a record player is not a good feature. However, just because a thing does not appear to be a good idea does not mean humans will not at least attempt to make it happen. Hemmings detailed the existence of this novel contraption and its shortcomings. Chief among them is that, although the prototype was fine-tuned for the test car, the player skipped dramatically when installed on production cars and led to mass complaints. Furthermore, in order to offer music that would not require flipping a record every two and a half minutes and traveling with a stack of discs to swap continuously, a new format was devised so that the player only worked with records made specifically to play on it.

It was a product that succumbed to its inventiveness without first asking if anybody would want it. Chrysler was the only manufacturer to offer it and it was a short-lived experiment for good reason.