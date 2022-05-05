The Fascinating True Story Behind Ford's Turbine-Powered Thunderbird

The 1950s marked the beginning of the space race, and the entire world was fascinated by rockets, jet engines, UFOs, and everything that had to do with the vast unknown. Before the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the world's first artificial satellite to enter Earth's orbit (an event that formally kick-started the space race), automakers had figured out ways to make turbine engines fit the confines of a roadgoing car.

According to Goodwood, British automaker Rover was the first car company to create a gas turbine-powered vehicle, the P4-based JET1 speedster prototype, in the winter of 1949. The concept went on to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours between 1963 to 1965 as a non-competing invited entry. On the other side of the pond, Chrysler made headlines in 1962 with its majestic, Ghia-designed Turbine Car. Believe it or not, 50 units of the Turbine Ghia made it to American families for real-world testing. It is now the "most collectible American car," according to Jay Leno via Carnewscafe.

But before that, Ford came up with something unexpected for its then-newly-launched Thunderbird sports car. It never made it to production, but it showcased what "American muscle" really meant before the advent of Detroit muscle cars.