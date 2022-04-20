How President Eisenhower Helped With The Creation Of NASA

In October 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 into a low Earth orbit. It became the first man-made object in space and the first artificial Earth satellite. It didn't take long for the Soviets to one-up themselves. A month later they launched Sputnik 2, but this one had a living organism on board in the form of Laika — a female part-Samoyed terrier. And thus began the great "Space Race."

The launch of the two Soviet Sputnik satellites shocked the United States, and the country immediately ramped up its attempts at getting into space. A few months later (January 31, 1958), the U.S. managed to put Explorer 1 into space — with no dog aboard, mind you.

Before that successful launch, Congressional hearings had already begun detailing a long-term space plan. It was chaired by Senate Majority Leader Lyndon B. Johnson, who would become the 36th President of the United States six years later. The hearings began in November 1957 and for the next six weeks attempted to answer tough questions regarding America's next steps into space. Should an entirely new government agency be established? Would it be better to assign the space program to an existing agency like the Atomic Energy Commission or the National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics? Or was it better to give agency over the final frontier to an existing arm of the military, like the Army or Air Force, both of which had missile programs? The decision to make this potential new entity a civilian agency was also hotly debated.