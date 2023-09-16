The Most Reliable Inline-6 Engines Ever Built, Ranked

BMW has a long history of producing excellent cars powered by straight-6 engines, beginning with the 1934 315/1. This tradition continued into the post-war period, and BMW regained its prominence as a maker of exquisite cars with impeccable engineering. The company released an example of this engineering in 1968 with the M30 inline-6. This new engine was a 2.5-liter with an overhead cam and dual Solex carburetors. With its 9.0:1 compression ratio, it was good for 148 horsepower.

It would soon gain Bosch fuel injection and continue to be produced by BMW for 27 years, an impressive run for any engine. By the time it was retired in 1995, it had grown to 3.5 liters and could be found in some of BMW's most desirable models, including the 1989 Alpina B10 Bi-Turbo, with 360 horsepower.

BMW kept this engine for nearly three decades because it was so well designed to begin with. It proved to be a durable and reliable engine, capable of withstanding modifications to make high levels of horsepower. While the early dual-carburetor setups could cause problems, the Bosch fuel injections, especially the later digital systems, would make fuel delivery precise and trouble-free. Because of its longevity, a large aftermarket performance parts industry continues to support this engine, which is a favorite among classic BMW tuners and racers.

As this engine will require occasional valve adjustments and related maintenance items, some newer BMW inline engines can be operated with less work, but the sophistication can lead to bigger troubles than the robust and reliable M30 straight-6.