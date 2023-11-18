The 10 Most Reliable Gasoline Engines Ever Built

Most shoppers look at reliability when buying cars. It's natural. You don't want to buy a car and have it break down the entire time that you own it. Since the engine is arguably the most integral piece of any automobile, that's a really good place to start. Engines have a ton of components and even the most reliable engines can have the occasional problematic part. However, if your engine lasts for 200,000 to 300,000 miles without any major repair or rebuild, then it's safe to assume that it is a reliable engine.

People often associate reliability with older vehicles. While there are some legendary engines from the old days, it's actually a myth that old cars are more reliable than new cars. Modern cars are less expensive to maintain, break down less often, and are easier to diagnose, thanks to improvements in sensors and ODB II technology. It's true that million-mile cars are still ultra-rare. However, unless there's a major defect, any car you drive off a lot today brand new has a much lower chance of being a dud than in the 1980s or 1970s. Manufacturing has become more consistent, and engineering is simply better than it was back then.

With all of that said, aside from some outliers, there are some engines that just don't die. These engines stand above the rest as being relatively bulletproof. Included in the list below are such treasures as the engine that put up a million miles in a Toyota Corolla and one that was manufactured for 30 years because it was just that good. Here are the most reliable engines we could find.