V6 Or Inline-Six: Which Engine Layout Is Better?

When it comes to the power and driving experience offered by different engine types, the answer often lies in a familiar phrase: 'It depends.' This rings especially true in the automotive world's longstanding debate between V6 and Inline-six engines.

While the inline-six engine came before the V6, this debate between straight-six and V6 engines began in the early 1950s when the Italian automaker Lancia unveiled the Lancia Aurelia to the public. This brilliantly engineered car was the first production car to sport a V6 engine, and this type of engine has become a mainstay in automobile engineering ever since.

Today, V6 cars are much more common than their straighter cousins. But of course, this doesn't mean the V6 completely replaced the inline-six. There are still vehicles that sport the larger, smoother, but older engine layout. In fact, some reliable and popular cars use a straight-six engine layout. But let's find out which of the two is really better.