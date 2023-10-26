The Most Powerful Mustang From Each Generation, Ranked

Of the many things the second generation Mustang is known for, powerful engines and fast speeds are not top among them. Introduced on the heels of the highly successful and powerful Mustangs built at the height of the muscle car era, including legends such as the Shelby GT500, Boss 302, and Mach 1, the new model was a huge disappointment to most fans. In its initial year, only a 2.3-liter 4-cylinder or a 2.8-liter V6 was offered, topping the horsepower range at a paltry 105. Only in 1975 did it get a V8 option, but it was still underpowered at just 140 horsepower.

Ford attempted to bring things around with the King Cobra in its final year in 1978. This option, of which less than 5,000 were made, provided buyers with body enhancements including a rear spoiler, front air dam, and T-tops along with special decals and stripes. The hood was emblazoned with a stylized cobra graphic and the cars came in bold colors. Sadly, the engine offered little in the way of performance to match the exterior upgrades. Horsepower remained at just 139, which resulted in a 0 to 60 mph time of 9.8 seconds — an eternity in sports car time.

Through modern nostalgia-tinted lenses, these are nice-looking cars with loads of personality that are perfect for classic car lovers not concerned with performance at all. Still, through a contemporary lens, it was a sad representation of what the Mustang had become in just four short years. Being the fastest of the slowest Mustangs ever made is nothing to brag about.