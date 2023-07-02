The Mazda Powered Coupe That Almost Replaced The Ford Mustang

In April 2023, Ford confirmed that the Mustang was the world's best-selling sports car over the course of the previous decade, with the new 2024 Mustang just around the corner. That new, seventh-generation Mustang doesn't mess with the formula –- it's a rear-wheel drive, affordably-priced two-door coupe with a V8 available under the hood. Leaving aside the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E, that same formula has been used for every previous generation of the Mustang, stretching right back to when the first examples of the car were delivered to customers in 1965.

However, in the late '80s, consistently high fuel prices and cost-cutting measures meant that the Mustang almost became a front-wheel drive coupe based on a Japanese car. It sounds like heresy today, and it was just as controversial back then. However, if enthusiasts and the media hadn't kicked up such a storm over the impending change, Ford might well have gone ahead with its original plans.

In the end, Ford caved to the pressure and kept the Mustang true to its original formula — but here is the story of the planned replacement car that eventually became the Probe.