The Main Reason The Ford Probe Was Discontinued

The oft-forgotten Ford Probe was supposed to be a design and engineering marvel that would replace the aging 1980s Mustang. Instead, it was killed off unceremoniously after an eight-year production run. The idea for the Probe took root in the mid-'80s when automakers still felt the aftershocks of the previous decade's oil crisis. Sales of sporty "pony cars," like the Camaro, Firebird, and especially Ford's Mustang, were stagnant. The Mustang hadn't seen a significant redesign since 1979, and the "Fox" platform that it rode on was even older.

At the same time, Mazda, in which Ford had a 24.5% ownership stake, was developing their next generation 626 sedan and coupe, later renamed the MX6. Ford executives reasoned that the way forward for the Mustang was a fuel-efficient, front-wheel drive design that could be developed economically by sharing its architecture with the new Mazda models.

In April 1987, AutoWeek magazine leaked the upcoming Japanese-inspired Mustang replacement, and all hell broke loose. Fans bemoaned that their beloved muscle machine was getting displaced by a reskinned Mazda. Worse, it was front-wheel drive and had no V8 option. Ford received an avalanche of feedback that persuaded it to continue with the Fox body Mustang, which it did until 1994.

So what became of the car that was meant to replace the Mustang? In 1989, it was released as the Ford Probe and sold alongside and in direct competition with the Mustang.

[Featured image by Niels de Wit from Lunteren, The Netherlands via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]