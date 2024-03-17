5 Classic Dodge Vehicles To Consider For Your Next Resto-Mod Project
When hunting down a fun project car for a resto-mod adventure, it's easy to get wrapped up in all the heavy-hitter names in the classic car world. However, there are a lot of underground options that could make some killer and unique rides! When it comes to the world of Dodge, it's especially true.
It's easy for your mind to stray directly to the staples. "Play the hits," as they say. Things like the Dodge Challenger, Daytona, and Charger are the first cars that usually come to mind when considering a classic Dodge project. Why not dig deeper, though? Dodge produced all sorts of amazing cars that serve as phenomenal starting points for a project and don't quite carry the price tag of those iconic staples. Whether you want a classic muscle-inspired sort of build or a nice cruising pickup truck, here are five classic options from Dodge that you should consider if you're on the hunt for a project!
Dodge Polara
There's a decent chance that even devout automotive enthusiasts aren't familiar with the Dodge Polara. It's a bit of a deep cut, and it's certainly not a part of the Dodge all-star lineup. However, upon its release in 1960, it was considered Dodge's flagship model. The Polara model lineup ran all the way through the 1973 model year, so there's a pretty wide array of trims and options to pick from.
Moreover, though, it ticks all the right boxes for someone who's into classic car restoration. It's rear-wheel-drive and came from the factory with a 361 cubic-inch V8 that put out 320 horsepower. In addition, Dodge sold thousands of them. Its debut model year in 1960 saw over 11,000 models produced. So, they're pretty plentiful. They aren't exactly sought after, though. So, a quick search on Facebook Marketplace nets plenty of Polara options for under $10,000. For a classic project car, that's a pretty low cost of entry.
Dodge Dart
The Dodge Dart is a car that spent a bit more time in the spotlight than the Polara. However, it's still not quite as much of a superstar as some of its brethren. For that reason, it makes a pretty fantastic choice for a project car. Like the Polara, they are plentiful thanks to solid sales and a fairly long production lifespan. It, too, started life in the 1960 model year. However, the Dart continued production until 1976.
Upon release, the Dart had an interesting engine choice in the 225 cubic-inch 30-degree slant-six engine (which we've previously ranked). It's an inline six-cylinder that's offset 30 degrees, almost like half of a V12. In addition, the legendary Dodge 318 V8 was available, as well as a 361 cubic-inch V8. By 1963, the Dart lineup had two optional slant six engines, and by the final year in 1973, the Dart had an engine array that goes all the way up to 383 cubic inches and even came in a two-door variant, the Dart Demon.
All that said, the Dart does have a decent fanbase. However, they don't quite rack up crazy prices like Challengers and Chargers do. So, again, this is a great way to get into a historic Dodge model for a resto-mod project without breaking the bank.
Dodge Coronet
The Dodge Coronet is an interesting one because, technically, its production spans from 1949 all the way to 1976. There is, however, a bit of an asterisk associated with that claim. Dodge produced four different generations of the Coronet spanning model years 1949 to 1959. Initially, it was more of a standard-affair sedan, but it got a little muscle flavor towards the end. In 1959, Dodge gave it 295 horsepower courtesy of a V8. After that, though, the Coronet was discontinued until its triumphant return as a full-blown muscle car in 1965.
The new Coronet came in the form of a two-door beast with a pretty special 426 Hemi engine. It generated 425 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque. Later, Dodge offered a Road/Track (R/T) and Super Bee trim level. Of course, these high-performance editions come with a premium price tag.
Finally, the sixth and final generation of the Coronet spanned the 1971 to 1976 model years. As with all American cars of the time, emissions regulations and the oil crisis watered down their performance. That doesn't mean you can't add modern power to one, though. The expansive Coronet lineup means there's everything from classic '50s styling and station wagons to true blue American muscle for you to choose from.
Dodge Power Wagon
This is quite a stark departure from the previous vehicles on the list. It is, however, unbelievably cool. The Dodge Power Wagon is a full-blown utilitarian truck that served all kinds of uses. From school buses and fire trucks to good old farm trucks, the Power Wagon is a force of nature. Moreover, they make for an extremely cool resto-mod project. Even the most devout Dodge truck haters can't help but smile when they see a Power Wagon.
If you want some exceptional street cred, there was a handful of incredible commercially available attachments for America's first 4WD truck, the Power Wagon: street sweepers, pull-behind mowers, and more offer era-appropriate companion pieces for a Power Wagon show truck. Just imagine putting a modern Hemi power plant under the hood and cruising up to a car meet with huge, knobby truck tires and its friendly round-headlight face. It's a guaranteed winner!
Dodge produced over 95,000 Power Wagons from 1946 to 1968. Considering its virtually unlimited uses when new, there's no limit to what one could do with one as a project. Although, if we may make a suggestion, a fully functioning fire truck restoration with modern V8 power sounds pretty awesome!
Dodge C Series Pickup Truck
Compiling a list of cool classic Dodge vehicles for projects without including the C Series pickup truck is grounds for felony charges. Pickup trucks from the 1950s just have an immeasurable amount of style that is truly hard to match. The best part about them, though, is there's nothing really to prove throughout the process of turning it into what you want. Nobody is going to scoff if your resto-mod project simply consists of a 250-horsepower swap with functioning AC and patina left throughout the bodywork. It really is a platform that has no stereotypes or expectations associated with it. They're just cool, stylish, and fun.
The big issue with the C Series pickups, though, is that Dodge only produced them from 1954 to 1960. The limited production years make finding one in decent condition a bit of a chore. When you do, though, they're usually not wildly expensive if they're in restoration-ready (a friendly way to say bad) condition. Still, they're worth seeking out. The ultimate claim to fame of the C Series is that it debuted the engine that would go on to become known as the Hemi. In that case, one could argue that it's one of the most important vehicles in Dodge's history.
[Featured Image by Alden Jewell via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and Scaled | CC-By-2.0]