5 Classic Dodge Vehicles To Consider For Your Next Resto-Mod Project

The Dodge Dart is a car that spent a bit more time in the spotlight than the Polara. However, it's still not quite as much of a superstar as some of its brethren. For that reason, it makes a pretty fantastic choice for a project car. Like the Polara, they are plentiful thanks to solid sales and a fairly long production lifespan. It, too, started life in the 1960 model year. However, the Dart continued production until 1976.

Upon release, the Dart had an interesting engine choice in the 225 cubic-inch 30-degree slant-six engine (which we've previously ranked). It's an inline six-cylinder that's offset 30 degrees, almost like half of a V12. In addition, the legendary Dodge 318 V8 was available, as well as a 361 cubic-inch V8. By 1963, the Dart lineup had two optional slant six engines, and by the final year in 1973, the Dart had an engine array that goes all the way up to 383 cubic inches and even came in a two-door variant, the Dart Demon.

All that said, the Dart does have a decent fanbase. However, they don't quite rack up crazy prices like Challengers and Chargers do. So, again, this is a great way to get into a historic Dodge model for a resto-mod project without breaking the bank.