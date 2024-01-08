Every Chrysler Slant-6 Engine Ranked From Worst To Best

The history of automotive engine development is long and varied, from the single-cylinder gas engine that powered the Patent Motorwagen in the 19th century to the 500-plus horsepower electric motor in the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS. In between those two bookends, automakers have mainly concentrated on producing gasoline and diesel-powered engines that maximize efficiency and reliability with varying degrees of success.

Chrysler began as the Maxwell Motor Company in 1913, and Walter P. Chrysler took over as president in 1925 and rebranded the company in his name. He quickly expanded the enterprise, purchasing Dodge and introducing the Plymouth label within a few years. In the 1960s, Chrysler became a muscle car force, producing pavement-gobbling monsters like the Plymouth Roadrunner and Barracuda, Chrysler 300, and Dodge Challenger. Chrysler introduced the 170 cubic inch slant six engine in the 1960 Plymouth Valiant and a 225 cubic inch version in larger models.

The slant six got its name from the 30-degree angle necessary to fit the motor in the Valiant's small engine bay. It remained in use in various Mopar car models until 1984 and U.S.-based Dodge trucks through 1987. During that time, Chrysler issued many variations of the slant six in different displacements and with a variety of carburetors and emissions control systems. Let's look at each version of this durable engine and rank them from least to most desirable.

The slant six also found its way into boats, tractors, and a wide range of farm and industrial equipment, but for this article, we will stick to the versions Chrysler used in the cars and trucks of its various brands.

[Featured image by CZmarlin via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]