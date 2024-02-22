All About The 440 Super Commando Engine That Powered Plymouth's Barracuda & Road Runner Superbird

Like most things related to the muscle car era, the Plymouth 440 Super Commando big-block V8 engine roared to life in the late 1960s and faded away in the early 1970s. Chrysler produced standard cast-iron 440-cubic-inch engines from 1965 to 1978 with a 4.32-inch cylinder bore and 3.75-inch stroke. These engines, equipped with two-barrel carburetors and restrictive exhaust systems, powered various Chrysler vehicles with around 330 brake horsepower (bhp).

From 1967 to 1971, a select few 440 engines received the high-output treatment, boosting power ratings to around 375 bhp. The power increase came from using a four-barrel carburetor, a mild camshaft, and a free-flowing dual exhaust system, all improvements over the standard 440 offering.

Dodge called the 440-cubic-inch high-output, four-barrel carbureted engine the 440 Magnum, while Chrysler called it the 440 TNT. The 440 Super Commando was Plymouth's name for its version. In addition to its GTX and Fury models, Plymouth offered the 440 Super Commando in the 1970-71 'Cuda and the 1970 Road Runner Superbird.