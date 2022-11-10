The Interesting Story Behind NASCAR Banning The 1970 Plymouth Superbird

Fans of NASCAR know the name Richard Petty. "The King" retired in 1992 but is still the greatest driver the motorsport has ever seen. Petty has a litany of "mosts" including wins, wins in a season, consecutive wins, poles, and starts. He's tied with only two other drivers — Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson — for most career championships (each with seven). Petty raced from 1958 to 1992, compiled a staggering 1,185 starts, 200 wins, and held the pole position 123 times. The man is a certified legend.

At the beginning of his career, Petty raced Oldsmobiles, but from 1958 through 1968, he drove nothing by Plymouths. During the 1968 season, Chrysler announced it was coming out with a new version of its Dodge Charger with enhanced aerodynamic features and would start racing it in the 1969 season. It sported a shark-like nose cone on the front that dipped down to the ground and a rear spoiler that stuck nearly 40 inches off the back lid. It looked bizarre because it was so "radically different" from any others on the track.

Despite the time, money, and effort Dodge was putting into its next-generation racer, Plymouth did absolutely nothing. At the time, Chrysler's brands and racing teams were independent groups fighting amongst and against themselves (via Autoweek). Petty saw the new Dodge Charger and wanted one of his own, but Plymouth saw no need to "fix" anything with his #43 Belvedere model, because he had just come off the 1967 season having won 27 races — a record that still stands today.