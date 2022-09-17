The Reason The Plymouth Prowler Was A Failure

The Plymouth Prowler was one of the craziest looking American cars from the 1990s and early 2000s. Arguably, it's one of the wildest looking cars from any decade ever.

Prowlers were simultaneously cutting edge and straight out of the hot rod scene from several decades ago. Depending on who you talk to, the Prowler is either incredibly ugly like the retro-styled PT Cruiser, or a piece of automotive design history that died too soon. The Prowler was only around between the 1997 and 2002 model years. After Plymouth folded in 2001, the last Prowlers were sold as Chrysler Prowlers (via Edmunds). From a glance, the Prowler looks like it was designed after Ford hot rod from the 1930s.

Actually driving the Prowler was another thing entirely. With its aggressive stance and mean looking grille, one might expect a fire breathing V8 straight out of a muscle car. Instead, it was stuck with a 3.5L V6 turning a sad 214 horsepower during the first model years. It wasn't even decked out with a manual transmission. The Prowler's bark was worse than its bite to an exponential degree.