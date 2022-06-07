This Violent Crash Rattled The NASCAR World

A terrifying crash took place on June 4, 2022, during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the World Wide Technology Raceway, and we still don't know the full extent of the injuries suffered by the driver. Carson Hocevar is just 19 years old and he was driving the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet. Following the crash, he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and although he and his team have provided small updates since then, the public still doesn't know whether Hocevar will recover quickly enough to participate in the race at the Sonoma Raceway, which is coming up very soon. Judging by the severity of the crash, it might not be possible.

It all happened within seconds. Two vehicles, driven by Carson Hocevar and Derek Kraus, made light contact. Hocevar's truck was hit on the rear, sending it into a spin. It seemed like everything would be fine as the driver managed to avoid hitting the barriers, but unfortunately, other racers (Lawless Alan and Tyler Hill) didn't have the time to successfully correct their course and drove right into the No. 42 truck at a high speed.

Several videos of the crash emerged, including a YouTube video that provides the in-car audio from Hocevar's vehicle directly following the accident. It's difficult to listen to, so it might be best to skip it if you're not prepared to hear it. It's clear that Hocevar was in immense pain as he was eventually extracted from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, unable to walk. In the video, Hocevar calls for help and tells a paramedic that he can't move his foot. This was later confirmed by his team, Niece Motorsports, in a statement made on Twitter that said Hocevar's right lower extremity was being evaluated.