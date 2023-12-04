Major Muscle: 5 Of The Most Powerful Plymouth Cars Ever Made

In the heyday of American muscle cars, Plymouth emerged as a surprising contender, shedding its image as Chrysler's affordable and less exhilarating sibling. The 1960s and early '70s marked a transformative era for Plymouth as it shifted gears to become a haven for fierce engines and heart-pounding excitement. Notably distinct from its Dodge counterpart, Plymouth carved out its own identity in the muscle car realm.

However, as the automotive landscape evolved, so did the challenges for companies like Plymouth. The late 1970s witnessed financial turbulence for Chrysler, impacting the trajectory of the Plymouth brand. Fast forward to 1999, DaimlerChrysler made the emotional decision to announce the end of Plymouth, citing its inability to contribute to the company's global growth strategy. Despite its historical significance, it makes sense why Chrysler ultimately killed off its iconic Plymouth brand — it became the casualty of the complex financial realities faced by the automotive industry and also some issues of their own like dwindling sales, outdated designs, and lack of innovation.

As unfortunate as the ending may be, Plymouth actually made some great cars with formidable powertrains and performance in its prime. So, here are five of the most powerful Plymouth cars ever made.