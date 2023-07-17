How The Legendary Plymouth Superbird Got Its Name

Superman. Super Bowl. Super Mario. It's tough to deny that the prefix/word "super" tends to be reserved for things that are really, really great. For classic car fans, there are a wide range of vehicles worthy of it, such as the legendary Lamborghini Miura. One particular car, however, has the prefix baked right into its name: the Plymouth Superbird.

The Superbird was introduced in 1970, during an era of intense competition among muscle car makers. The year before, Dodge's Charger Daytona landed, a customized take on the Charger 500 that proved to be a NASCAR powerhouse and race winner that hit a new track record of 200 mph.

Plymouth, for its part, then unleashed the Superbird, an equally formidable and perhaps even more beautifully garish vehicle. It, too, was created because only vehicles with models available to the public could compete in NASCAR. Its title, Superbird, seems to derive from that of the Plymouth model that was customized to create it.