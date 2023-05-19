5 Classic Muscle Cars That Are Still Cheap Today (If You Can Find One)

A classic muscle car is the dream of young car enthusiasts to this day. Some of rock 'n roll's most famous names crooned through the microphone about the rides they so desperately yearned for through the ages and even today, artists everywhere are quick to write about the cars they've owned or those they'd love to find. The pop culture magnetism of a great car looms large still, and drivers of all sorts remain on the hunt for a classic muscle car that roars to life but won't break the bank.

For anyone in the market to purchase a new, vintage muscle car, options might seem somewhat limited. The divide between high-end options and the realities of the typical car-buying budget quickly comes into focus. This can be immensely frustrating for someone scoping out the market for an old classic that hasn't been in production for decades. While there's a huge resale space for a contemporary Honda Civics, and buyers are therefore able to be a little picky with their choice, finding a vintage muscle car that matches your specifics is a little tricky. Fortunately, the range of excellent models that remain out there for a discerning buyer is fairly wide open. Cheap options abound in the marketplace for those that are willing to be patient and put in the work to research and identify great examples. These are some classics that any buyer should keep their eye out for when looking to buy a fantastic vintage ride.