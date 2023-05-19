5 Classic Muscle Cars That Are Still Cheap Today (If You Can Find One)
A classic muscle car is the dream of young car enthusiasts to this day. Some of rock 'n roll's most famous names crooned through the microphone about the rides they so desperately yearned for through the ages and even today, artists everywhere are quick to write about the cars they've owned or those they'd love to find. The pop culture magnetism of a great car looms large still, and drivers of all sorts remain on the hunt for a classic muscle car that roars to life but won't break the bank.
For anyone in the market to purchase a new, vintage muscle car, options might seem somewhat limited. The divide between high-end options and the realities of the typical car-buying budget quickly comes into focus. This can be immensely frustrating for someone scoping out the market for an old classic that hasn't been in production for decades. While there's a huge resale space for a contemporary Honda Civics, and buyers are therefore able to be a little picky with their choice, finding a vintage muscle car that matches your specifics is a little tricky. Fortunately, the range of excellent models that remain out there for a discerning buyer is fairly wide open. Cheap options abound in the marketplace for those that are willing to be patient and put in the work to research and identify great examples. These are some classics that any buyer should keep their eye out for when looking to buy a fantastic vintage ride.
Pontiac Grand Am (1973-'75 models)
Pontiac is a fantastic starting point when discussing classic muscle cars. Pontiac has remained a key player in both the racing circuit and as a street ride for those who love the style and performance of American sporting vehicles. The Grand Am is an equally potent name in the world of vintage performance vehicles. Pontiac Grand Am models of this time period made use of the same GTO body that famously dazzled the American muscle car marketplace. The Pontiac GTO is often thought of as the first true muscle car, and the Grand Am offers itself up as a worthy addition to this lineage.
The 1974 model came in a few configurations, including a classic, two-door chassis. The vehicle was powered by either a 400 or 455-cubic-inch V8 engine (either a 6.6L or 7.5L) that produced 175 and 250 horsepower, respectively. This gave them a similar body style and performance equipment to the GTO that had already been turning heads under the Pontiac badge. Pontiac produced almost 71,000 Grand Am examples during these years, and the typical Grand Am sells for around $11,000 today with low prices of around $6,000.
[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
AMC Hornet (1970-'77)
AMC Hornets offer up a vivid visual style. They were produced in a few styles, including a four-door sedan and station wagon. However, the two-door models and particularly the hatchback coupe are downright classics when it comes to historic muscle car design. Hornets have found themselves at the center of numerous cinematic and other pop culture references. One was used to perform a barrel roll in the 1974 Bond film "The Man with the Golden Gun," for instance.
In 1974, buyers could capture the magic of a V8 hatchback Hornet model. These vehicles remain a stunning example of automotive engineering and make for a great option in the modern marketplace for those seeking a vintage muscle car. The '74 hatchback Hornet was powered by a 360-cubic-inch V8 that was naturally aspirated. The car could achieve a top speed of 116 miles per hour and an 8.7-second acceleration time from 0-60 miles per hour. Peak power output from the model measured at 177 brake horsepower and 285 lb.-ft. of torque. AMC Hornets average a price tag of $16,650 in the contemporary market, with low sales reaching down below the $10,000 mark.
[Featured image by CZmarlin via Wikimedia Commons |Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Fourth generation Chevrolet El Camino (1973-'77)
The El Camino is an iconic and easily recognizable Chevy model. The two-door muscle car is a classic '70s powerhouse, and the El Camino adds a unique flourish to the chassis that makes it stand out with its own personality. In the rear of the vehicle, behind the seats is an exposed bed rather than a typical hatchback or trunk layout. The El Camino could act as a sort of sedan-pickup hybrid for drivers who had to haul all kinds of gear around with them. It's a flashy vehicle, to be sure, but with this added dimension the El Camino really stands out and allows for haulage of work gear, sporting equipment, and much more. The fourth generation was gifted with a 5.7L V8 engine that further separated this vehicle from the pack. These model years were also built on the substantial wagon chassis that underpinned the Chevelle, making it a sizeable example of Chevy's range to go along with the enlarged engine.
A 1973 El Camino in good condition averages a fair sale price of roughly $9,800, making this a great option for a buyer looking to maximize their purchasing power while looking for a classic muscle car with some serious punch under the hood.
[Featured image by Chevrolet via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Fourth generation Dodge Dart (1967-'76)
The Dodge Dart is a somewhat unassuming name on this list. The car was first introduced as a large-bodied option in 1959 and underwent a series of changes that saw the vehicle become progressively slimmer. By 1963, it was underpinned by a Mopar A-Body and eventually became a true muscle car. The mid to late '60s models could be purchased in a variety of configurations, including a gnarly V8 engine that's virtually a prerequisite for this type of powerful automotive designation.
The most impressive Dart models are the '74 to '76 Dart Sport 360 variants. These vessels produced 200 horsepower through a 5.9L, 360 cubic inch, V8 engine. The Dodge Dart is a prime example of an American muscle car, and with a wide range of subvariants available on the market, buyers are often able to find quality Dart models at a $10,000 price point or lower. Some of the lowest prices on the market even start below $7,000.
[Featured image by Bull Doser via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
1998 and 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG that rolled off the line at the tail end of the '90s is a somewhat boxier precursor to the sleek and capable Mercedes sedans that tear up the roadways today. Still, this Mercedes's muscle was run on a 4.3L V8 engine that produced a significant 302 horsepower. As a four-door sedan, it offered drivers a crossover vehicle that could comfortably seat additional passengers in the rear seats while retaining massive power and a speedy gait from either a standstill or as a sudden spark of acceleration while in motion. The engine is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and the drivetrain brings rear-wheel drive to the vehicle, a veritable prerequisite of muscle car design.
This Mercedes model typically goes for a surprisingly low price point, as well. Estimates place fair market value for C43 AMGs from the model year 1998 at roughly $4,000 to $6,000 (and only about $100 higher on either end of the range for the 1999 iteration). For a shockingly modest price tag, buyers today are able to bring a reliable and powerful daily driver into their stable.
[Featured image by OSX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]