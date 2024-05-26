8 Iconic Vehicles With Slant-6 Engines

When Chrysler introduced its Slant-Six engine in the early 1960s, it pioneered an ingenious design that tilted the cylinders at a 30-degree angle. This compact packaging allowed the long inline-six to fit in tighter engine bays while lowering the center of gravity for enhanced handling. The Slant-Six's simple design with a single camshaft, hydraulic lifters, and cast iron construction made it a rugged and reliable power plant.

Displacements ranged from 170 to 225 cubic inches, with the smaller 2.8-liter version producing 115 horsepower and the 3.7-liter making 145 hp. Though modest by today's standards, the Slant-Six's torque outputs ranged from 175 to 215 lb-ft, providing perky acceleration along with stellar fuel economy. Meanwhile, the firing order of 1-5-3-6-2-4 gave it a distinctive exhaust note. With basic maintenance, the over-engineered bottom ends could log over 200,000 miles of service.

The Slant-Six engine stood out for its simplicity, making it a favorite among gearheads for its maintenance and repair. Now, classic cars with Slant-Six engines grab attention at car shows, bringing back memories of a laid-back era in history.