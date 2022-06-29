Here's Where The 1967 Plymouth GTX From 'Tommy Boy' Is Today

Movies are works of fiction, so it makes sense that sometimes film sets have to use a bit of creativity to transform props into something they're not. In this case, the "Tommy Boy" script called for a Plymouth GTX; however, the story goes, the production crew couldn't find one. Instead, a Plymouth Satellite Convertible was used, and the film crew installed GTX badges in the appropriate places, according to Motor Biscuit. This decision may sound like deception, but the GTX is the Satellite's highest trim, meaning it's not entirely a different car.

One of these 1967 Plymouth Satellite movie cars went up for auction through Barrett-Jackson and sold for $71,500, and one of the rebadged Satellites — this one in far worse shape — went up for auction through Mecum Auctions. This car model isn't super special, which means that was a pretty excellent sale price. It's rare for vehicles that were used in films to have their current whereabouts known, and it's even more out of the ordinary that a mislabeled example would sell for so much. In the case of the Barrett-Jackson auction, that particular vehicle is said to have featured some modifications for filming, including structural adjustments for filming spins and mounting a camera in front of the windshield, meaning it was probably used for stunts.