Here's What Happened To The 1958 Plymouth Fury From 'Christine'

The 1958 Plymouth Fury in John Carpenter's "Christine" is among the most evil cars in cinema history, but what happened to its real-life counterpart might be just as tragic as its fate in the film. In the 1983 cult-classic horror flick, the main attraction isn't an actor, but a sentient red coupe bearing the same name. The eponymous vehicle had a wicked mean streak, leading to the deaths of various characters in the film. However, Christine's murderous rampage finally ended after it was brutally crushed by a backhoe loader.

Christine wound up as scrap in a junkyard, but, in true horror moviefashion, showed signs of life by subtly flinching during the closing scene. The thing is, this iconic car actually did survive post production. In fact, 24 different cars were used in the film overall, with some deliberately crashed in stunt scenes, while others were used for close-ups (via MotorTrend). Although majority of the vehicles were indeed scrapped once filming wrapped, three survived. As for what happened to the rest, well, let's just say they weren't all treated equally.