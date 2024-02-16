6 Classic Cars That Make Great Project Vehicles

When President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, it jump-started a period in American automotive development that saw the production of some of the most beautiful and fun-to-drive cars in the industry's history. The classics of the late '50s and muscle cars of the '60s and '70s may have consumed enough leaded gasoline per mile to contribute to the oil crisis of the early 1970s and cause irreparable damage to the environment, but they were — and still are — a joy to behold.

For those of us with home garages or carports and tools, restoring and repairing these cars can be a satisfying way to spend our free time, as well as a wonderful way to share that time with friends and family members who share our love for these machines. While modern vehicles rely on electronic systems and can require specialized and expensive diagnostic equipment to diagnose issues, most classics can be repaired with basic tools like sockets, wrenches, and screwdrivers, along with a handful of specialized automotive tools like torque wrenches, multimeters, and the like. Here are six classic cars that are easy to work on and have robust support for replacement parts and aftermarket upgrades. They also all have substantial support networks in the form of online forums and local clubs to help when you need help troubleshooting a problem.