All About The Engines That Powered The 1971 Dodge Challenger

The mid-60s to early '70s brought about one of the most revered and celebrated chapters of automotive history, the muscle car era. During this time, Detroit was continually churning out high-output big block V8 engines that offered drivers thrilling stock performance. With advances in the expansion of American roadways and inexpensive fuel, young people were especially attracted to these powerful machines. The Pontiac GTO, Chevy Camaro, Pontiac Firebird, and Dodge Challenger were just some of the timeless classics introduced during the muscle car heyday.

The 1971 Dodge Challenger emerged at a time when the automotive landscape began to change due to stricter emission standards, and insurance rate increases. All told, there were 27,377 1971 Challengers made, with only 167 featuring the 383 Magnum engine and even fewer offered the HEMI. Fans of the Challenger noticed some engine compression reduction in specific models of the '71, and it would signal the nearing end of the muscle car era with the 1973 oil crisis on the horizon. Several engines were available for the '71 Dodge Challenger: two 6-cylinders, four small-block V8s, and two big-block V8s. The automaker offered buyers a range of performance from as little as 125 horsepower with the 198ci 6-cylinder to 425 horsepower from the monstrous 426ci HEMI. It wasn't just the Challenger that benefitted from the 426; the 1971 Plymouth HEMI Cuda was also exceedingly fast.