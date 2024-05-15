9 Of The Best Engines Ever Put In A Mopar Muscle Car

Mopar — a portmanteau of MOtor and PARts — had humble beginnings as a brand introduced by Chrysler Corporation in 1937 to sell antifreeze. However, today it's best associated with decades of providing and servicing parts for high-performance muscle cars from brands like Dodge, Plymouth, DeSoto, Ram, Chrysler, and Imperial.

Chrysler first struck performance gold with the FirePower engines, the first incarnation of what would be later known as the Hemi. These were available from 1951 to 1958 and culminated in a 392 cubic inch engine that could achieve 390 horsepower and 435 lb-ft of torque — impressive numbers for the late 1950s. Great as these engines were, however, they merely laid the foundation for what would come during the true age of the muscle car.

From early '60s proto-muscle cars like the Dodge Polara to modern equivalents like the Dodge Charger Hellcat, Mopar cars have played host to several excellent and much-loved engines. These engines range from relatively low-powered but ultra-reliable units like the 225 slant-six to huge-displacement fire-breathers like the legendary 426 Hemi and its modern-day descendants — like the 700 horsepower 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 — all of which have earned a place in gearhead lore for various reasons.

As we enter what might be the twilight years of the gas-guzzling, large-displacement V8 engine, let's look back and celebrate some of the best and most iconic Mopar engines to have ever graced the streets.