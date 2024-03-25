All About The Engines That Powered The 1969 Plymouth Road Runner

The Plymouth Road Runner is an icon of U.S. American muscle and one of the most powerful Plymouth cars ever built. Beginning in 1968, Plymouth produced the Road Runner until 1980 and throughout those years, the muscle car saw a few changes, including several facelifts, redesigns, and drivetrain updates. While each iteration is special in its own way, the 1969 Road Runner has achieved legendary status during the past five decades.

With its relatively affordable base price and performance options, the '69 Road Runner became an instant classic among car fanatics and drag racers. Its base engine had a displacement of 383 cubic in and produced an impressive 335 hp, making it an affordable and accessible source of power and speed. While most of these Road Runners featured the base 383 V8, two other engines were available: A 426 cubic in HEMI and a 440 cubic in V8 featuring three 2-barrel Holley carburetors.

Let's dive in and explore all three of these powerful engines and what made them so great.